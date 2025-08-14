  • home icon
Jack Flaherty sends 5-word message as Tigers star & girlfriend Katie Johnson packs on the PDA in flirty photobooth snaps

By Chaitanya Prakash
Published Aug 14, 2025
Detroit Tigers ace Jack Flaherty might not be living up to expectations on his return to Detroit this season, but the World Series winner is hitting it out of the park in his personal life.

Jack Flaherty hard-launched his relationship with former soccer player Katie Johnson last month after the Tigers pitcher shared pictures of their romantic date on Instagram.

Johnson, a former soccer player for the Mexican national team, shared a collage of flirty photobooth snaps in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The duo was seen showing affection in the romantic pictures.

Flahery reacted to the post by sending a five-word message in the comments. He wrote:

"Doesn't get better than this."
The Tigers ace also shared the post on his Instagram story.

Flaherty reportedly started dating the former soccer star earlier this year after breaking up with his ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffet. His girlfriend, Katie Johnson, was previously engaged to Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles, according to CBS News.

Jack Flaherty continues to struggle on the mound amid new relationship buzz

While Jack Flaherty is enjoying his time with his new girlfriend off the field, the Tigers ace has struggled on the mound after signing for Detroit in the offseason. The reunion hasn't panned out as people expected and Flaherty acknowledged his shortcomings this week.

"It's kind of frickin' hard at this point to chalk s*** up to bad luck. I mean, call it what you want. You execute pitches and balls fall in, you can say s*** is bad luck, but it's just frustrating at this point."

Coming off a World Series-winning season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second of 2024, Flaherty is 6-12 this season with a 4.76 ERA. In his last start against the Chicago White Sox, Flaherty allowed five earned runs with eight hits over 4.1 innings before being taken off the mound in a 9-6 loss on Tuesday.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

