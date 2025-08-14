Jack Flaherty sends 5-word message as Tigers star & girlfriend Katie Johnson packs on the PDA in flirty photobooth snaps

Detroit Tigers ace Jack Flaherty might not be living up to expectations on his return to Detroit this season, but the World Series winner is hitting it out of the park in his personal life.

Jack Flaherty hard-launched his relationship with former soccer player Katie Johnson last month after the Tigers pitcher shared pictures of their romantic date on Instagram.

Johnson, a former soccer player for the Mexican national team, shared a collage of flirty photobooth snaps in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The duo was seen showing affection in the romantic pictures.

Flahery reacted to the post by sending a five-word message in the comments. He wrote:

"Doesn't get better than this."

(Image source - Katie Johnson Instagram)

The Tigers ace also shared the post on his Instagram story.

Flaherty reportedly started dating the former soccer star earlier this year after breaking up with his ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffet. His girlfriend, Katie Johnson, was previously engaged to Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles, according to CBS News.

Jack Flaherty continues to struggle on the mound amid new relationship buzz

While Jack Flaherty is enjoying his time with his new girlfriend off the field, the Tigers ace has struggled on the mound after signing for Detroit in the offseason. The reunion hasn't panned out as people expected and Flaherty acknowledged his shortcomings this week.

"It's kind of frickin' hard at this point to chalk s*** up to bad luck. I mean, call it what you want. You execute pitches and balls fall in, you can say s*** is bad luck, but it's just frustrating at this point."

Coming off a World Series-winning season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second of 2024, Flaherty is 6-12 this season with a 4.76 ERA. In his last start against the Chicago White Sox, Flaherty allowed five earned runs with eight hits over 4.1 innings before being taken off the mound in a 9-6 loss on Tuesday.

