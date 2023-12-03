Jackson Chourio Contract: Breaking down 19-year-old prospect's historic $142,500,000 Brewers extension

19-year-old top prospect Jackson Chourio has just usurped the title of receiving the highest rookie contract extension since the White Sox signed Luis Robert Jr. in 2016. Chourio's contract is anticipated to be worth $82 million over eight guaranteed years, with two club options that, with incentives and escalators, may increase the overall value to around $140 million over a ten-year period.

Expand Tweet

"The historic deal is ready to be signed! The Brewers and our #3 prospect Jackson Chourio have agreed on an 8-year, $82 million dollar extension that includes 2 club options worth $25M and numerous incentives, raising its max value to $142.5M! A deal we’ve never seen before!" - JustBB_Media

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chourio only played six games above double-A, but he is expected to be in the majors this season.

Jackson Chourio, whom Baseball America ranked as the top prospect in 2023, finished the season with a 280/.336/.467 slash line that included 22 home runs, 89 RBIs, and 41 stolen bases in 122 games at double-A. He then played six games in triple-A, where he slashed.333/.375/.476.

Chourio's contract gives the Brewers an edge over their National League rivals, as the highly sought-after prospect will be penning down a massive eight-year deal extensionable up to 10 years, and the total valuation of the contract reaches a whopping $142,500,000 for the rookie.

It's unimaginable to think about such a contract for a rookie who has yet to step into the big leagues but is already guaranteed a monthly salary before the start of the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

"Jackson Chourio signs for 8yr 82mil. This kid has to be the next greatest thing the game has seen! Hasn’t played 1 game in the big leagues, so this speaks volumes" - CameronMaybin

Jackson Chourio is an exciting young prospect on the horizons of the big leagues

With three Minor League seasons under his belt and an.837 OPS, Chourio is a five-tool prospect for whom Milwaukee has high expectations. He has generally played as the youngest player in his league.

In 2023, Chourio played primarily in Double-A Biloxi and finished the season with a career-high 22 home runs. He continued to smash in the Venezuelan Winter League, slashing 379, 453, and 530 in 17 games before calling it a season in his native land.

Expand Tweet

Now, the Brewers expect to make an impact next season after failing to advance beyond the NL Wildcard last season. Chourio possesses exceptional talents, but Milwaukee has to hone the rookie to extract the best out of him in the 2024 MLB season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.