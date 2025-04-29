Jackson Chourio and girlfriend Gabriela Alejandra enjoy evening out on the town in Chicago

Milwaukee Brewers centerfielder Jackson Chourio and his girlfriend, Gabriela Alejandra are in Chicago as the Brewers start a three-game series with the White Sox. But before the opening game on Tuesday, the couple spent some quality time together out in the Windy City.
On Tuesday, Gabriela Alejandra posted a snap alongside her boyfriend to her Instagram story. In the image, which Chourio later re-shared via his own profile, the couple appears to be enjoying a visit to the famous Skydeck in Chicago.
Chourio was wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt with white pants, while Gabriela sported a black strapless top and denim jeans.
Located on the 103rd floor of the prominent Willis Tower, the Skydeck is a perfect vantage point to enjoy breathtaking views of the city, through the completely transparent floor and walls, which are made of an inch and a half of laminated glass.
Chourio will be hoping this trip to Chicago to take on the struggling White Sox (7-21) is a successful one. The Brewers have dropped below .500 on the season (14-15) after losing five of their last seven games.
Jackson Chourio and Gabriela Alejandra showed off their adorable dogs Sofi and Kai on New Years' Day
Taking to Instagram on January 1 to wish fans the best for the new year, Jackson Chourio's girlfirend, Gabriela Alejandra, posted a series of adorable snaps alongside her boyfriend and her two dogs named Sofi and Kai.
"Happy New Year 🎄✨ I wish you all a lot of life and health, prosperity and love ❤️🩹 Thank you 2024 for this beautiful love you left me ❤️🩹✨ Kai and Sofi, and Sofi and Kai's parents 🥰" Gabriela Alejandra captioned her post in Spanish." Gabriela Alejandra captioned her Instagram post in Spanish
On the field, 2025 appears to be going well for Jackson Chourio. Having finished third in the voting for the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2024, Chourio has seemingly taken last season's momentum into this one. He is batting .285 with six home runs and 23 RBIs so far.