"Jackson is front door famous" - Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe captures husband's jubilant reunion with pup Coconut

After the brief 16-day stint in the majors, Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. His .059/.111/.059 slat line and .170 OPS convinced the O’s front office that Holliday isn’t ready for the big league yet.

Certainly, it's a setback for the young infielder as he had to carry the weight of being MLB’s No. 1 overall draft pick (2022) and his family legacy with him. However, no matter how tough the journey is, he always has the support of his wife, Chloe Cox, and his energetic little partner, Coconut.

Chloe shared a clip on her Instagram story showing Holliday's pet dog, Coconut, putting a big smile on the infielder's face when they reunited after a long wait.

“@jackson_holliday7 [Jackson Holliday’s Instagram handle] is front door famous for this lil guy,” Chloe wrote on her story.

Jackson Holliday with Coconut (Image Courtesy: Chloé Holliday/Instagram)

Chloe referred to the song "Front Door Famous" by Luke Combs, which is about how the feeling of coming home is always the best.

After returning from the Majors, Jackson Holliday played 40 games for the Norfolk Tides, bringing his stat to .270/.433/.466 while maintaining a .898 OPS in 50 games this year. On Friday, he was placed on the Triple-A Injured List for a right elbow inflammation.

Jackson Holliday went on a romantic “date night” with Chloe

Jackson Holliday seems to have settled in the minors after the Baltimore Orioles gave their top-ranked prospect a break from the majors. He has 28 RBIs, 55 runs and seven home runs in 50 games, a far better condition than his big-league debut season.

As he awaits his next call-up, Holliday with his partner Chloe has gone on a romantic date. Chloe, on her Instagram story, shared a candid photo of her husband, wearing The Friday Project’s "Cuts" baseball cap. She wrote on the picture:

“Date night with me guy.”

Jackson Holliday in casual attire for date night (Image Courtesy: Chloe Holliday/Instagram)

Coconut, their pup, also made a guest appearance in their selfies.

“Then went back and took fam selfies with [coconut emojis],” Chloe wrote in her story.

Holliday Family photos (Image Courtesy: Chloé Holliday/Instagram)

This season may not be Holliday’s ideal debut in the majors. However, experts and his team believe in the potential that the 21-year-old has, and it’s only a matter of time before everyone recognizes it.

