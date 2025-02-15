Jackson Holliday BP session: Orioles GM drops major update

Jackson Holliday's big break came last season after he made his MLB debut for the Baltimore Orioles in April. Although he struggled initially, a steady finish to the season has raised expectations from the 21-year-old heading into the 2025 season.

Orioles' Spring Training began on Thursday as pitchers and catchers arrived for the first training workout of the preseason Orioles' complex in Sarasota, Florida. While the position players are expected to join the team later this week with the first full-team workout on February 18, general manager Mike Elias talked about Jackson Holliday's BP session.

Another upcoming talent who made his MLB debut with the Orioles last season was 23-year-old third baseman Coby Mayo. When asked about Mayo and Holliday by MLB Network's Lauren Gardner on Thursday, Elias said:

"I just saw him (Jackson Holliday) hit BP. They're still in their early 20s, where they grow physically in a good way. And so they both got stronger, bigger. The swings look great and it's just part of the really good group of young talents that we have on the team."

The Orioles will play their first Spring Training game against the Pittsburg Pirates on Feb. 22.

Orioles GM Mike Elias looking forward to exciting 2025 season

Baltimore has one of the most exciting core of young players and the team is looking to build on consecutive postseason appearances in the last two years.

"We've put ourselves in a really good position to continue to play toward the top of our division," Elias said. "Obviously, our competition is really stiff and in Major League Baseball, we all know what the landscape looks like."

Although the Orioles didn't make any splashy move in the offseason, the AL East team saw former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes walk into free agency after rejecting a reported $21.05 million qualifying offer to stay in Baltimore.

The former Orioles ace signed a lucrative six-year, $210 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks in December. Despite Burnes' exit, Elias is excited for the new season.

"We are really excited with where the team is at, where the organization is at, where the franchise is at," Elias said. "I think we are going to have a great season."

The Orioles signed veteran World Series-winning starter Charlie Morton to a one-year, $15 million deal in January to fill the void left by Burnes exit. They also brought in Japanese starter Tomoyuki Sugano earlier in the offseason to add more depth.

