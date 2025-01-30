Jackson Holliday & brother Ethan reveal dream pitcher to face ft. Shohei Ohtani

It may not be long before Ethan and Jackson Holliday are the next star family duo taking MLB by storm. While Jackson has already made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles, Ethan is widely considered to be the top overall selection in the 2025 MLB Draft.

The two are sons of former St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies slugger Matt Holliday.

On Wednesday, Jackson and Ethan sat down with Bleacher Report Walk-Off for a rapid-fire questions and answers session, talking about the game and some of the biggest names in the sport today.

In the video, which has been making the rounds on social media, the brothers were asked to name one pitcher whom they would dream to face one day.

"I mean, there's a lot of really good ones in the big leagues right now. Any starter in the big leagues is fun for anyone," Jackson said.

"I'd say Shohei Ohtani. I feel like that would be pretty incredible," Ethan said.

Jackson and Ethan were also asked about which player they modeled their playing style after. Since both players are infielders, it may come as no surprise some of the names that the pair mentioned were Trea Turner and Corey Seager.

"I'm a big Trea Turner fan. He can impact the game in lots of ways. That's a big one for me, obviously, right-handed hitter," Jackson said.

"I'd say Corey Seager. His size at shortstop, the way he plays the game is pretty low key," Ethan added.

The Q&A session continued, with the brothers answering where they like to hit in the batting order and what they like about their current cleats.

Jackson Holliday has already played 60 games for the Baltimore Orioles, so he has already had a brief taste of big-league pitching, while Ethan is waiting on his shot.

Jackson Holliday's younger brother Ethan made history by signing the Adidas NIL deal

On Tuesday, Adidas signed Ethan Holliday to become the brand's first-ever baseball NIL athlete in history.

It is expected that Ethan Holliday will be the top selection in this year's draft, which would see him become the latest top prospect to join the Washington Nationals.

At 6-foot-4, Ethan has the frame and ability to be a legitimate source of power in the Majors, even more so than his brother.

