Jackson Holliday & brother Ethan reveal their favorite MLB players now ft. Francisco Lindor, Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles player Jackson Holliday and his brother Ethan recently shared their favorite baseball players from their childhood in an interview with Sports Spectrum.

As sons of former star left fielder Matt Holliday, they discussed the players they admired growing up. When asked about their favorites, Jackson responded:

“I've always enjoyed watching infielders like Tulo was always awesome for me to watch. I really liked Brandon Crawford, Cory Seager and Trey Turner so those are kind of guys that I really like and kind of left-handed hitting.” (Timestamp: 9:30)

“I'm a big Cory Seager fan and Lindor and just any shortstop that's able to kind of do a little bit of everything is my type,” Jackson added.

Ethan responded to the question as well:

“I had a lot of favorites I feel like my dad got to play with judge. I was like a huge judge fan. I still am. That was his real official rookie year but I don't know. I was always a huge Arenado fan, I still mean I think he's like the coolest the way he plays defense the way he kind of has like brings the fire to the game. I think that's awesome.” (Timestamp: 11:02)

“I'd say Seager and Gunnar I mean obviously they're not included but Seager and Gunnar Henderson are probably my two favorites right now.”

“When I was younger I kind of just liked everybody like I just loved watching watching baseball… I wouldn't say I had a specific favorite, I kind of just was a huge fan of the game.”

Jackson Holliday made his major league debut last year with the Orioles, while his brother Ethan is considered one of the top prospects in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.

Jackson Holliday & brother Ethan faced father Matt Holliday and Eric Sim in homer battle

On Wednesday, Jackson Holliday and his brother Ethan took part in a "Two Washed-Up Baseball Players vs. First Overall Picks" home run challenge against their father, Matt Holliday, and former minor league player Eric Sim.

The competition involved both teams facing five pitches in a simulated setting, with the team hitting the most home runs declared the winner.

Jackson started the home run battle with one hit out of the park, while Ethan followed with three. Eric Sim then stepped up and matched Ethan's three homers. The clip concluded with Matt Holliday tying the game with another home run.

