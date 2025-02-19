“Jackson Holliday is due for a huge 2025 season at second base” – MLB insider drops bold prediction on Orioles’ rising star at 2B

The Baltimore Orioles thought they secured the second baseman of the organization's future when selecting Jackson Holliday with the top overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. However, the highly touted prospect failed to hit the ground running like the team had hoped in his first year of service at the MLB level.

Ad

After being sent back down to the minors and then getting called back up in late July, Holliday's overall body of work completely fell short of expectations. He posted a 0.1 WAR with a .189/.255/.311/.565 slash line over 208 plate appearances while logging a bothersome 36.3% strikeout rate.

After a full offseason to strengthen up mentally and physically, the organization is optimistic the best is yet to come for the second-year player. MLB insider Jon Morosi echoed that same sentiment Wednesday on MLB Network Radio, boldly predicting a huge 2025 for the Orioles second baseman.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We have to remember how young Jackson was when he arrived last season," Morosi said on MLB Network Radio. "A player that young, even one that grew up around the Major Leagues, needs a little bit of grace and time to settle into the major league level."

"If he can continue playing excellent defense at second base, and the bat gets back to what we expected of it a year ago, this is a good looking team," Morosi added.

Ad

"I like this Orioles team and believe Jackson Holliday is due to have a huge 2025 season at second base."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Orioles marched out one of the league's best defensive teams between the lines in 2024. The unit only committed 81 total errors - an output that ranked tenth out of all 30 teams.

With Jordan Westburg and Gunnar Henderson manning the left side of the infield and Ryan Mountcastle picking most everything at first base, excellent defensive play by Holliday will allow Baltimore to maintain its elite defense. That would go a long way to help compete with the Yankees and Red Sox for division supremacy.

Ad

The Orioles will contend if Jackson Holliday takes game to next level

If Baltimore is to defy betting market expectations and win a second division title in the last three seasons, key players must step up their game - none more so than infielder Jackson Holliday.

From the looks of his physique entering spring training, Holliday certainly looks to have taken the challenge head-on in the weight room this offseason.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Given the losses of Anthony Santander and Corbin Burnes, it's no surprise that sportsbooks have lowered expectations for the Orioles. After barely eclipsing their 91.5-game win total last year, oddsmakers have set Baltimore's win total at 87.5 - the lowest since 2022 (83).

Gunnar Henderson already came up huge with a breakout season in his rookie year and remains one of the best players in the game. Jackson Holliday marinated last year, so the time has arrived for the Orioles highly touted infielder to live up to expectations and churn out the breakthrough campaign his team knows he has in him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback