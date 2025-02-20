Jackson Holliday & Ethan Holliday steal the show in power-packed homer battle with WS champ Matt Holliday & Eric Sim

Former World Series champion Matt Holliday's sons Jackson and Ethan Holliday are two of the best prospects in the majors. While Jackson has already made his debut in MLB with the Baltimore Orioles last year, Ethan is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

On Wednesday, both brothers got themselves engaged in a battle between "two washed-up baseball players vs 1st overall picks." They faced the duo of their father, Matt, and Eric Sim, who played in the minor league baseball system of the San Francisco Giants.

The battle was about hitting most home runs. Each of them will get to face five pitches and they'll have to make the most use of it in an simulated setting.

Going up first, Jackson Holliday could only hit one home run after facing five pitchers. Ethan went up next and he scored three bombs, taking the team total to four home runs.

Sim and Matt Holliday now needed to score four or more home runs. Sim went first and hit three home runs. Matt homers once as the video then was cut. Safe to say the washed-up players had a slight edge.

Jackson and Ethan Holliday talk about positive impact on their baseball career on family

Both Jackson and Ethan Holliday will continuously get compared to the legacy of their father, Matt Holliday, who was a seven-time All-Star and is part of the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

During an exclusive interview with Nice Kicks, the brothers were asked about the rich baseball legacy and whether it affects their approach towards the game.

"I would say it’s helped me a lot growing up, but as far as my approach to the game, I try not to think too much about it," Ethan said. "Obviously, I’m very thankful to have my family, who’s given me so many opportunities in baseball. But I mean, I wouldn’t say it really influences my approach to the game, but obviously it all helped me become a better player and a better person.

"I’m just really thankful. And I think that our family is awesome. This doesn’t really change my approach to the game, but definitely helps me as a player."

Meanwhile, Jackson Holliday said the experience of being born into a baseball family does help them maintain their diet and health effectively.

"I think it more influences us in the offseason of how to train, how to take care of ourselves as far as diet and health," Jackson said. "I think that is probably where we’re more influenced in how we take care of ourselves and how we train and smaller details that maybe go a little bit more unnoticed."

