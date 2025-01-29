Jackson Holliday gives shoutout to brother Ethan Holliday on becoming Adidas' first NIL athlete

The Hollidays are leaving their footsteps in the majors on and off the field. Matt Holliday's two sons Jackson Holliday and Ethan Holliday are both incredible baseball players. The former has already been drafted in the league, first overall in 2022 while the latter is on his way to a similar destiny in 2025.

Before that, Ethan is already making waves off the field. On Tuesday, he became the first baseball athlete to sign an NIL deal with Adidas. His brother Jackson also joined the apparel giants before he was drafted in 2022.

After the news went official, Jackson Holliday took to his Instagram and gave a shoutout to his brother, who joined him with the Adidas label. Holliday reshared the photo of the news.

Jackson Holliday's Instagram story

Ethan Holliday says "signing with Adidas" was a "no-brainer"

In the press release, the younger son of Matt Holliday said:

"Signing with adidas was a no-brainer. Seeing my brother sign with adidas as a young player was special for our family, so to now have this opportunity myself is incredible. I'm honored and thankful, and I truly believe working with adidas will help me take my game to the next level and reach the goals I've set for myself."

As part of the deal, Ethan Holliday is set to debut the latest version of the ADIZERO Edge+ cleat. Talking about them, he said:

"The new Adizero cleats are pretty incredible. They're lightweight, but they're also very supportive for a bigger guy or anybody. They have great support, great technology, they feel amazing. When you wear them, they're awesome.

Adidas prepared the shoes keeping in mind the colors of Ethan's high school baseball team.

"They get to match my high school team's colors, so that's pretty special for me. They're definitely the best cleats I've ever worn, and I'm pumped to wear them in the spring," Ethan added.

MLB.com has predicted Ethan Holliday to be picked first overall in the 2025 MLB draft. Jonathan Mayo noted a few differences between Holliday brothers. While Jackson has more speed, Ethan has more power and is considered to be a better first overall prospect.

