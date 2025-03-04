Jackson Holliday makes feelings clear on playing second base for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday was a shortstop coming through the ranks in the minors. However, that position has already been taken in the Baltimore lineup by Gunnar Henderson, who had a great year in 2024, hitting 37 home runs and 92 RBIs with a .281 batting average.

So that leaves Holliday with the second baseman to hold onto if he wishes to make the Opening Day roster of the Orioles. The 2022 first overall pick didn't have a great rookie season in 2024, but he aims to turn things around by becoming the everyday second baseman for the team.

On Monday, during an interview with MLB Network at the Orioles spring training camp, Holliday said he feels more comfortable in the position compared to last year. The young infielder also spoke about his development and confidence heading into the new season.

"Yeah, a lot more comfortable than last year," Holliday said. "Having a full season of playing second base almost every day and knowing how the game plays at the big-league level, I’ve been able to take that into practice. I definitely feel a whole lot more comfortable than I did last year, for sure."

Jackson Holliday looking to add weight through protein intake this offseason

Being talented isn't enough if one wants to survive in the biggest baseball league of the world. After sweating it out in the field, it's almost as important to take proper intake so that the body can perform at the highest level.

During the same interview, Holliday mentioned getting serious and putting on muscles, which will help him do well.

"Just try to eat as clean as possible, but yeah, a lot of protein because when you work out, you might as well eat some protein and add the muscle," Holliday said. "So it's important for me though, I mean, you look around these guys, they're so strong and athletic and long season. So you gotta be able to stay healthy."

Holliday also mentioned receiving an invite from fellow teammate Tyler O'Neill to join him at the gym. The sophomore star is looking forward to a better campaign than he had last year.

