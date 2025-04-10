Jackson Holliday makes feelings known after Orioles' blowout vs. Diamondbacks

Jackson Holliday and the Baltimore Orioles suffered a frustrating 9-0 defeat against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. The shutout loss in the series finale meant that the Snakes claimed the series after back-to-back wins.

The Orioles have made a disappointing start to the season, losing four consecutive series with a 5-8 record. Wednesday's loss added to the growing frustration as the hitters struggled against Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt, who pitched six scoreless innings in the win.

One of the hitters who struggled on Wednesday was Jackson Holliday as he went 0-3 to add to his slow start to the season. Following the loss, Holliday made his feelings known in a post-game interview.

“It’s tough. Baseball’s tough,” Jackson Holliday said. “It’s frustrating to lose, especially games you think you can win.”

Although Holliday seemed frustrated with the disappointing loss, the young infielder said it was still too early and the team has what it takes to bounce back in the upcoming games.

"I don’t think there’s any level of concern. It’s only 13 games. We’ve got a whole lot more, and like I said, this team is really good and I think we’ll be fine."

The 21-year-old will be hoping to rediscover the form that he showed in the latter half of the year in his rookie season with the team.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde reflected on the team's challenging start

While Jackson Holliday maintained a positive outlook; Orioles manager Brandon Hyde feels the team has failed to play to their potential in a challenging start to the season.

“We’re off to a slow start, grinding,” Hyde said. “We’ve had a handful of good games, but we’re having a tough time putting everything together. Guys are keeping their heads up. We’ve just got to keep working.

"It’s a talented team that we’re not playing to our full potential right now. You’re going to go through challenges throughout the season. We’ve hit a challenge a little bit early in the season this year, which we haven’t in the past few years.”

The Orioles will have a rest day on Thursday as they head back to Baltimore to prepare for their three-game series at home against a high-flying Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are atop the American League East, surprising many, with an 8-5 start to the season. However, Brandon Hyde will hope his team clicks into gear on their return to Baltimore after six games on the road.

