Jackson Holliday opens up on learning experience in the big leagues as 2025 Opening Day approaches

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday is preparing for the upcoming 2025 season in spring training camp as Opening Day approaches on March 27. Holliday made his MLB debut last year with the Orioles and endured a challenging rookie campaign.

He had two stints in the majors during the 2024 season. His first call-up came in April, but he struggled at the plate, going 2-for-34 with 18 strikeouts in 36 plate appearances. The Orioles then demoted him to the minors, where he showed improvement before earning a second call-up in July.

On Wednesday, in an interview with MLB Network’s Jake Peavy, Holliday was asked about his spring training experience heading into the new season. He responded:

“Doing good, yeah. Happy to be here. Excited with the progress that I made and I'm excited for this team and get the season rolling.”

Peavy then asked the 21-year-old about the lessons he learned from his time in the majors. Holliday said:

“Yeah, I mean obviously it didn't go the way that I would have hoped or I guess the team we would have liked to make a little bit longer run in the playoffs. But it was a good learning experience. Obviously we play a game of failure and to be able to go up there and fail and go back down and come back up and have a little bit more success. It was a good experience.”

After being sent to the minors, Holliday played 63 games with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides, where he recorded a .259 batting average with eight home runs and 29 RBIs. In his second stint in the majors, starting in July, he hit five home runs, scored 23 runs and stole four bases.

Orioles manager considering Jackson Holliday as potential shortstop option if Gunnar Henderson lands on IL

While second base has been Jackson Holliday’s primary position, he is also working on adapting to shortstop during spring training. Discussing Holliday’s role, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said (via MLB.com):

“We were feeling really good with Holliday at second base, but shortstop is his natural position, so it’s kind of getting him familiar. He is going to play the majority of the time at second base, but we need to get him to shortstop.”

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson is currently recovering from a mild right intercostal strain. If he is placed on the injured list to start the season, Holliday could be a potential replacement at shortstop.

