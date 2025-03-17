Jackson Holliday and Orioles teammates disclose the last time they cried

Baltimore Orioles players Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad, and Coby Mayo shared the last time they became overwhelmingly emotional on Sunday. The Orioles had a tough 12-1 defeat in their recent spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ad

The team is set to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Opening Day, March 27. Holliday and Mayo are coming off their debut seasons while Kjerstad made his MLB debut in 2023.

The trio sat together for an episode of the Orioles’ The Chill spring training podcast on Sunday where they discussed various topics. Among the questions they answered was when was the last time they cried.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don't know, maybe when I got drafted that like my parents were emotional and it made me emotional for some reason. So I don't know, it's been a few years I feel like,” Jackson Holliday responded. (03:56 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Holliday was selected by the Orioles as the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He is the son of retired star Matt Holliday.

First baseman Heston Kjerstad answered the question:

“Mine was uh my wife wrote me a really good letter like the day before we got married, shed a few tears yeah it's it's manly the cry.”

In December 2024, Kjerstad married his girlfriend Klaire Trainor in Bentonville, AR. The couple met during their first year of college at the University of Arkansas.

Ad

Third baseman Coby Mayo shared the first time he cried. The Florida native’s most recent emotional moment came when the Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history last year.

“This season the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup so tears of joy as a lifelong fan first ever Stanley Cup um so cried a little bit watching them raise the trophy for sure,” he said.

Ad

Jackson Holliday reveals the TV show he would love to be in

Jackson Holliday is married to his longtime partner, Chloe, who is frequently spotted cheering him on during games. During The Chill podcast on Sunday, Holliday was asked which TV show he would love to be in.

“I for sure [would love] being in The Office. It's my favorite show. Michael Scott, Dwight, Jim I would love to be in that show for sure,” he responded. (04:48 onwards)

In spring training, Holliday has recorded 35 at-bats, batting .314 with one home run, three RBIs, and three stolen bases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback