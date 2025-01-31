Jackson Holliday pays glowing tribute to wife Chloe, mother & father; brother Ethan joins in

Jackson Holliday may only be 21-years-old but the young Baltimore Orioles star is wise beyond his years. The first overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft has been an impressive young man, even after struggling to live up to the expectations many had for him heading into his rookie campaign.

It's not just Jackson Holliday who is an impressive young man and ball player, but his younger brother Ethan as well. The projected top overall pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, Ethan Holliday is following in his brother's footsteps, while also giving credit to those who helped both of them along the way.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a recent Q&A session with Bleacher Report Walk-Off, Ethan and Jackson Holliday answered a number of questions about a number of topics, including which pitchers they would like to face and who they talk to when they are in need of advice. The Holliday family is close, so it was unsurprising to hear who Jackson turns to when he needs help.

"My mom," Ethan said.

"Parents. Wife," Jackson added.

Jackson and his darling wife Chloe earlier this year, after the couple got engaged back in 2022. It's safe to say that family is one of the most important things to the Jackson and Ethan, especially when it comes to their favorite players in history. Both sons gave a special shoutout to their father, former St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies All-Star Matt Holliday.

"All-time? Obviously, we have out dad that played in the big leagues for a long time. I'm a guy that likes to watch certain aspects. Barry Bonds had an awesome swing. To watch Shohei Ohtani the past few years has been pretty incredible. I got to compete against him, so that's a fun guy for me," Jackson said of his favorite MLB players.

"I mean, obviously my dad. He's always my favorite player, but I love Arenado. We got to be around him and train with him a couple years ago. He's always been my favorite player," Ethan added.

Ethan has followed in Jackson Holliday's footsteps when it comes to brand deals

Jackson Holliday has all of the tools and potential to become an All-Star at the Major League level, however, his younger brother Ethan has already made history before even stepping on to an MLB field.

Expand Tweet

The 17-year-old slugger became the first baseball player in history to sign an NIL deal with global fashion icon Adidas. Like his brother Jackson, Ethan has made the decision to join the Adidas family all before even being selected in the draft. If all plays out how it is projected to, the newest member of the Adidas family will be joining the Washington Nationals with the first overall pick later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback