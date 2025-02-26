Jackson Holliday's biggest challenge at second base explained by Orioles legend

Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday is taking reps at second base this spring as he aims to secure an Opening Day spot. Although he started as a shortstop in the majors, Gunnar Henderson now has the position under control, so he has to compete for a spot at second base instead.

On Tuesday, former Orioles legend Brian Roberts said that he made a similar shift during his playing days (from shortstop to second base). He shared insights that Holliday’s biggest hurdle is refining his footwork on feeds from second base to shortstop.

"Now, granted, he's got a lot more ability, so that transition is certainly a lot easier for him," Roberts said (0:56 onwards) on MLB Network. "But one of the things we've been working on quite a bit is the feed from second to short on the double play. One of the things he has a tendency to do right now is get his feet a little crossed up—get his right foot a little too far in front of his left.

"That’s natural for a shortstop because their tendency is to come in and lead with their right to be able to get that throw from shortstop. So what we're working on is really squaring his body and learning that backhand power feed."

One of the most critical tools for a second baseman is the backhand power feed —a skill that allows infielders to transfer the ball swiftly to the shortstop while maintaining momentum.

The Orioles legend recalled spending hours learning this technique from infield instructor Sam Perlozzo and noted that Holliday has already made significant strides in adopting it.

Brian Roberts believes Jackson Holliday is already making strides in the adjustment needed from shortstop to second base

Coming up this spring, Jackson Holliday had his work cut out for him. If he's eyeing an Opening Day spot, learning to play second base was his best shot. During the same interview, Brian Roberts highlighted that Holliday is already getting comfortable learning the adjustments required.

"I think he’s got the ability. He made some really quick adjustments this morning on the field doing that," Roberts added.

"JJ Hardy was like, 'Wow, that was so fun to watch from a shortstop's perspective—seeing that shift happen so quickly and how fast they grasped their footwork and hand movements.' The upside, to me, is that he's so big, powerful, and strong, yet he has great feel."

Roberts believes Holliday is learning well and will soon make the position his own this spring. If his quick progress is any indication, it won’t be long before the Orioles’ future star is turning double plays with the same ease and precision that made him one of the game’s top prospects in the first place.

