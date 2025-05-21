Jackson Holliday’s brother and cousin acknowledged for major achievements

The Holliday legacy continues to flourish in baseball. 7-time All-Star Matt Holliday's son Jackson Holliday is in his second season with the Baltimore Orioles, while his second son Ethan is turning corners with the Stillwater High School baseball team.
On Tuesday, Ethan Holliday, a senior shortstop, was named All-Conference Player of the Year. He’s currently projected to be a high selection in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Meanwhile, Ethan and Jackson's cousin and sophomore infielder Brady Holliday earned All-Conference 2nd Team honors. Brady is Matt's nephew and the son of Josh Holliday, who was picked by the Minnesota Twins in the 1995 MLB draft. However, he never made it to the majors.
Stillwater High also honored senior pitcher Landon Sterling and sophomore utility player Kaden Twyman, who joined Brady on the second team honors.
Everything to know about Jackson Holliday's brother and cousin's high school profile
Ethan Holliday, senior in the Class of 2025, plays shortstop and is committed to playing college baseball for Oklahoma State University. Last season, he led Stillwater High School to a 25-8 record, securing second place in their district, according to MaxPreps.
He has already earned prestigious accolades and honorable mentions, including the MaxPreps National Player of the Year Watch List, the Preseason MaxPreps All-America High School Baseball Team and Top 10 High School MLB Draft Prospects.
On the other hand, Brady Holliday is a sophomore and belongs to the Class of 2027. He was ranked as the #9 overall prospect and #3 at his position in Oklahoma for the Class of 2027 by Prep Baseball Report.
Last season, Pioneers head coach Marty Lees spoke about the chemistry between Ethan Holliday and then-freshman Brady.
"I know they're cousins, but they're brothers," Lees said. "They treat each other like that. They cheer on each other. They cheer on their teammates. It's just a real blessing to come coach them because they love baseball so much."
Brady Holliday also spoke about the relationship shared between the two.
"It just feels like we trust each other, and we know we're gonna make the play every time, he said.
Ethan Holliday shared his thoughts about Brady and his future in the sport.
"(Brady has) a big voice," he said. "Everybody listens to him on the field. He knows what he's talking about. I get tips from him all the time. He's super advanced for his age, miles above everyone."
Brady is a leadoff hitter for the Pioneers and last season he hit .330 and had a .481 on-base percentage.