Jackson Holliday's brother Ethan's final high school game prompts emotional message from their mom Leslee

Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday could soon have his brother, Ethan, plying his trade in the major leagues. Ethan played his final high school game this week and is one of the top-ranked prospects ahead of this year's MLB draft.

Ethan, an infielder for Stillwater High School, delivered the program’s first district championship since 2014 after Thursday's win. Ethan's father and brother also represented Stillwater during their high school career.

With the final high school game for the Stillwater senior, his mother, Leslee, shared an emotional message on Instagram. She wrote in her story:

"Watching you play your final high school game brings up a mix of emotions that's hard to describe. You've grown into an amazing young mm and I'm honored to be your mom. Your leadership, kind heart, and passion for the game and your teammates are truly admirable. I'll hold these memories close to my heart for the rest of my life. I love you."

(Image source - Leslee Holliday's Instagram story

Leslee, who has already witnessed the rise of her elder son, Jackson, after being first by the Orioles in the 2022 MLB draft, shared a message for other senior mothers in her Instagram story. She added:

"Senior moms - It's Good to grieve and ok to be sad as seasons change - It's proof that we've experienced something remarkable. I'm praying for us tonight."

Jackson Holliday's brother Ethan holds top spot in mock drafts

Baseball runs in the Holliday family as Matt Holliday, father of Jackson and Ethan, had an illustrious MLB career that saw him clinch several personal accolades along with winning the World Series.

While his sons are still some way away from matching his legacy, they are on the right path. Ethan is following his brother's footsteps, as the Stillwater senior is widely expected to go first in the draft.

Ethan is the No. 1 pick by MLB.com for a second consecutive mock draft with the Washington Nationals expected to pick the 18-year-old in this year's draft. Although Ethan Holliday is at the top of the list for the second consecutive week, things could change in the coming weeks, with the draft commencing on July 13.

