Jackson Holliday's brother Ethan's girlfriend Mary melts hearts with 3-word message after slugger’s graduation moment

Baltimore Orioles slugger Jackson Holliday's brother, Ethan Holliday, is a name that baseball fans are already familiar with. As a high school senior, he comes into this year's draft class as the top prospect according to Keith Law.

Jackson has stated in the past that his younger brother is farther along than he was in high school. Ethan has a great swing that can hit for plus power and backs that up with smooth plays at shortstop.

The young slugger's high school career is now behind him after losing in the State Quarterfinals. He is now a high school graduate, posing with his girlfriend Mary in his cap and gown and a big grin.

"You did it!" said Mary.

Mary O'Neil's Instagram

Mary could not be happier to see Ethan graduating from high school. The Orioles slugger's brother graduated from Stillwater High School in Oklahoma on Friday night alongside some of his teammates.

As of now, Ethan is committed to playing college baseball at Oklahoma State University for his uncle, Josh Holliday. However, with his status as a potential No. 1 pick, college seems like a long shot.

If he were to go No. 1 during the 2025 MLB Draft, it would make history. Jackson Holliday went first overall in the 2024 draft. If Ethan can be the top pick, it would be the first time that brothers have been selected as the top picks.

Jackson Holliday's brother Ethan comes into the draft with some flaws

The Oklahoman - Ethan Holliday (Photo via IMAGN)

While Jackson Holliday's brother, Ethan, is the top draft prospect, that does not mean he does not have some flaws. The young slugger has been a bit inconsistent at the plate this spring.

Trying to dig into that power too much, Holliday has moments where his front side flies open. This leaves him vulnerable to pitches on the outer portion of the plate, which he will have to fix.

He can play shortstop at a high level, but is considered too big for the position. Standing at six feet four inches, some insiders believe he will be better equipped to play third base.

Despite some worries, many insiders believe he is the best of the best in this year's draft class. He holds one of the highest ceilings among other prospects. It will be interesting to see if the Washington Nationals take the young slugger with the top pick or if they go against the grain.

