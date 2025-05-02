Jackson Holliday's brother, Ethan, shares heartwarming moment with mom, Leslee, before his Senior Night

Jackson Holliday's younger brother, an up-and-coming ballplayer, Ethan Holliday celebrated senior night with his high school baseball team alongside his mother Leslee, father, Matt Holliday and his younger siblings in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Thursday.
Ethan is expected to follow in Jackson's footsteps, as he's projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft. If he gets drafted to the big leagues, he will become the third member from the Holliday family to skip college baseball and make a direct leap to the big leagues.
On Thursday, Leslee Holliday shared an image of a young Ethan from the his high shool baseball field on social media and penned a heartfelt caption.
Take a look at the post here, captioned:
"Senior Night for our guy! I love you E!!"
In June 2022, Leslee celebrated Jackson Holliday's senior year with the same high school in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Holliday went on to get drafted as the No. 1 overall pick by the Orioles that year and made his big league debut in the 2024 MLB season.
"Jackson Holliday we are so very proud of you! Congratulations on a unbelievable senior season," Leslee wrote.
Jackson Holliday has been having decent campaign with the Orioles in 2025. He has .247 batting average, with two home runs, nine RBIs, .680 OPS and 20 hits off 81 at-bats in 26 games this season. The second baseman has also been effective in the infield showcasing good agility and defense.
His younger brother will be eyeing to get drafted in 2025 and become the third member from the Holliday family to achieve that feat and become the second active ballplayer from the family alongside his brother Jackson Holliday.
Jackson Holliday's brother, Ethan, shared a snap from his senior day alongside girlfriend Mary O'Neil
Besides Leslee, Matt Holliday and their other two kids, Ethan's girlfriend and cheerleader with OSU Cowboys, Mary O'Neil, also joined him on the field during his senior day with the Stillwater high school baseball team on Thursday.
O'Neill shared a snap alongside the rising star on social alongwith a heartfelt caption. Jackson's younger brother shared the snap on Instagram story with a caption that read:
"My 💛 I'm so proud of you."
It remains to be seen what the future holds in store for the rising baseball star.