Jackson Holliday's cousin Brady celebrates major milestone with his girlfriend Katy Diesselhorst

While Jackson Holliday is battling a rough season for the Baltimore Orioles in his second year in the major league, his cousin, Brady Holliday, celebrated a major milestone off the field.
Brady, who plays for the Stillwater High School baseball team, celebrated a major milestone with his girlfriend Katy Diesselhorst on Saturday. Katy shared an Instagram story with a picture of the duo.
"1000 days together. I love you most B!" Katy wrote with three heart emojis in the caption.
The sophomore, who was tagged in the story, reacted by writing:
"I love you so much."
Katy and Brady Holliday reportedly started dating in 2022 and has been together since. Last year in September, Katy shared an Instagram post to celebrate being together for two years.
"2 whole years of loving you you my sweet boy <3," Katy captioned the post.
Brady is the nephew of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday. Matt was one of the most prominent outfielders of his era, earning MVP accolades and winning the World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals.
However, Matt's brother and Brady's father, Josh Holliday, never made it to the major leagues despite being drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 1995. Josh opted to play college baseball for Oklahoma State University.
He was drafted a second time by the Toronto Blue Jays in 1999, but the versatile infielder never made it past the minor leagues.