Jackson Holliday's cousin Brady celebrates major milestone with his girlfriend Katy Diesselhorst

While Jackson Holliday is battling a rough season for the Baltimore Orioles in his second year in the major league, his cousin, Brady Holliday, celebrated a major milestone off the field.

Ad

Brady, who plays for the Stillwater High School baseball team, celebrated a major milestone with his girlfriend Katy Diesselhorst on Saturday. Katy shared an Instagram story with a picture of the duo.

"1000 days together. I love you most B!" Katy wrote with three heart emojis in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The sophomore, who was tagged in the story, reacted by writing:

"I love you so much."

Ad

Trending

(Image source - Instagram)

Katy and Brady Holliday reportedly started dating in 2022 and has been together since. Last year in September, Katy shared an Instagram post to celebrate being together for two years.

Ad

"2 whole years of loving you you my sweet boy <3," Katy captioned the post.

Ad

Brady is the nephew of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday. Matt was one of the most prominent outfielders of his era, earning MVP accolades and winning the World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

However, Matt's brother and Brady's father, Josh Holliday, never made it to the major leagues despite being drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 1995. Josh opted to play college baseball for Oklahoma State University.

He was drafted a second time by the Toronto Blue Jays in 1999, but the versatile infielder never made it past the minor leagues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More