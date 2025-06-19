Jackson Holliday's mom and sister react to his brother Ethan's major achievement in Oklahoma before 2025 MLB draft

Jackson Holliday has been one of the most exciting talents in the league since his MLB debut in 2024. His younger brother, Ethan, could become the third member of the Holliday family to play in the MLB as he is expected to be picked at No. 1 in this year's MLB draft.

Ethan could replicate his elder brother's feat of being picked first overall in the draft this year. His stature as one of the brightest prospects in the country has grown after a strong season with Stillwater.

Ahead of the draft, the promising shortstop added a major accolade to his resume as he was named the 2025 Prep Baseball Oklahoma Player of the Year on Wednesday.

"Congratulations to "25 Ethan Holliday (Stillwater) on being named our 2025 Prep Baseball Oklahoma Player of the Year!," Prep Baseball wrote in an Instagram post.

Jackson Holliday's mother, Leslee, and sister, Gracyn, reacted to Ethan's accolade.

"Yeahhhh," Gracyn wrote in her Instagram story.

"Congratulations," Leslee wrote.

(Image source - Instagram)

Ethan Holliday led the charge for Stillwater this season. He boasted a commendable .611/.743/2.308 slash line with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs. His performances led the team to the state tournament after winning their district and hosting a regional.

MLB analyst predicts Jackson Holliday's brother following father's footsteps in surprising mock draft

While Ethan Holliday is predicted to be picked first in this year's draft by the Washington Nationals, who hold the No. 1 pick, ESPN analyst Kiley McDaniel had a different take in his mock draft this week.

According to McDaniel, the Nationals will select left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson as their No. 1 pick. While Anderson has been a strong contender for being picked first, the ESPN analyst has Ethan Holliday down to the fourth pick.

McDaniel's mock draft has the Colorado Rockies selecting the young shortstop at fourth. Interestingly, if the analyst's mock draft comes to fruition, Ethan will become the second Holliday to be picked by the franchise as his father, Matt, was selected by Colorado in the 1998 draft.

Matt Holliday spent five years with the Rockies after making his MLB debut with the team in 2004. The seven-time All-Star played his best baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals, winning the World Series in 2011 but returned to the Rockies in 2018 to end his major league career.

