Jackson Holliday's parents Matt Holliday & Leslee pen heartfelt message as their hometown battles with ravaging wildfires

Jackson Holliday is very close to his parents Matt Holliday and Leslee Smith Holliday. His parents have always been supportive of his choices in life and provided the best resources to the Orioles rising star so that he can become an accomplished professional baseball player.

While Jackson is training in Sarasota, Florida alongside his Orioles teammates for the upcoming baseball season, his home city of Stillwater in Oklahoma is battling with ravaging wildfires. They have devasted communities and have damaged over 50 structures in the city.

Both Leslee and Matt Holliday shared information regarding their well-being and the current situation of their hometown amidst the raging wildfires, on social media.

Take a look at the images on Instagram story, with a caption, that read:

"We are all good! Please keep Stillwater in your prayers, our friends have lost everything."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (via Leslee Smith Holliday IG)

The wildfires started on Friday and spread across various community zones across Oklahoma. One of the worst affected was Stillwater.

Reflecting on the relief efforts by his colleagues in the fire department, the fire chief Mr. Terry Essary said (via koco.com):

"This is their home. They're all in. They're passionate about protecting the people of Stillwater, and it's hard to get them to rest. They don't want to move away from the fire. They want to stay in it because they know there's still work to be done."

He further added:

"We're going to keep doing what we do, and we're just going to do the best we can to save as much property as possible and make sure people are kept safe."

Jackson Holliday was born in Stillwater and completed his education there before getting selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft. Holliday spent most of his offseason at his home in Stillwater alongside wife, Chloe, and pet dog, Coconut.

Jackson Holliday's mother Leslee shared live images from the destruction caused by the wildfires

On Sunday, Leslee Holliday shared an array of images on her Instagram story which showcased the widespread destruction caused by the wildfires.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (via Leslee Smith Holliday IG)

On the baseball front, Jackson Holliday has played 12 preseason games so far and is showcasing amazing resilience at the plate. He has .314 batting average, one home run, three RBIs, and .870 OPS, amassing 11 hits in 35 at-bats and has scored eight runs in spring training games with the Orioles.

