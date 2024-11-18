  • home icon
By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Nov 18, 2024 11:36 GMT
Jackson holliday and wife chloe
Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe captures her 'forever cutie' husband doubling as 'vacay photographer' during exotic coastal retreat (Source: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe, are taking a break from their busy schedules to enjoy their tropical vacation. The 2024 MLB season was a big milestone for the couple, as it marked Jackson’s debut in the major leagues.

Chloe has been a strong supporter of her husband’s baseball career, frequently attending games to cheer him on. Currently, the couple is relaxing in the beautiful landscapes of Bora Bora.

On Sunday, Chloe shared some moments from their trip on her Instagram story. One of the latest photos shows Jackson holding a camera in front of a stunning view with tall trees and a clear sky. Along with the photo, Chloe wrote:

“My forever cutie vacay photographer”
Chloe Holliday&#039;s Instagram Story
Chloe Holliday's Instagram Story

In some of the previous stories, Chloe Holliday posted a clip featuring her stay at an overwater bungalow. The video shows a beautiful view of the blue ocean and Bora Bora’s famous Mount Otemanu.

Both Chloe and her husband, Jackson Holliday, posted several stories of the stunning scenery at their vacation spot:

Chloe Holliday&#039;s Instagram stories
Chloe Holliday's Instagram stories
Jackson Holliday&#039;s Instagram stories
Jackson Holliday's Instagram stories

Jackson Holliday opens up about meeting his future wife Chloe during freshman year

Baltimore Orioles player Jackson Holliday met his now-wife, Chloe, during their school days. Both attended Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Holliday got engaged to Chloe in December 2022, and the couple got married on January 6, 2024.

In a Sports Spectrum podcast earlier this year, Jackson Holliday opened up about how he met Chloe, saying (starts at 2:38):

"We moved to Oklahoma in my freshman year of high school and so Chloe and my cousin Olivia were pretty good friends. So, I had known Chloe, kind of started talking that summer and then once the school year rolled around when we were sophomores in high school, we just started kind of hanging out almost every day and started dating and here we are now.”
youtube-cover
"So, pretty easy meet up, nothing too crazy but yeah my cousin kind of hooked everything up a little bit," Holliday added.

Jackson Holliday had a tough start to the 2024 season, going 2 for 34 in 10 starts with the Baltimore Orioles. He finished the season with a .189 batting average, recording 36 hits in 190 at-bats over 60 games played and a .565 OPS.

More from Sportskeeda




