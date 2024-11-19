Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe captures Orioles rookie's adorable moment with fishes during tropical vacation

Baltimore Orioles rookie Jackson Holliday enjoyed a strong first major league campaign in 2024. Though it was not always smooth sailing, as Holliday struggled early on and was at one point sent back down to triple-A level, the 20-year-old took his opportunity with both hands when he was recalled to the team on July 31. He went on to establish himself as a reliable lower-order bat in the lineup.

Through all the ups and downs of the season, Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, was right there by his side. Now, with the campaign done and dusted, it appears the couple are making full use of the time off, spending some quality time together at a picturesque seaside resort.

On Monday, Chloe Holliday took to Instagram to post an adorable video of her husband feeding the fishes during a tropical vacation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshots of Chloe Holliday's Instagram Story (Images from - Instagram.com/@chloeholidayyy IG Stories)

Jackson Holliday met his future wife back when the pair attended Stillwater High School, Oklahoma, together. The pair got engaged shortly after Holliday was drafted in 2022, and went on to tie the knot almost two years later, in January of 2024.

Trending

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe reflects on 2024 season, posts heartfelt message

Though not perfect by any means, the 2024 season represented a huge breakthrough for Jackson Holliday. It was always known that the 20-year-old had heaps of talent, but his capability of staying composed at the top level came under doubt as he struggled in his early days.

However, upon his return, it appeared that Holliday had dialed that aspect in, becoming the youngest player in the history of the franchise to hit a grand slam. The second half of the season that Jackson had will surely send him into the 2025 campaign with tons of confidence.

After the campaign came to an end, Chloe Holliday took to Instagram to reflect on what was arguably the biggest season of Jackson's career so far.

"WHAT a szn & wild ride this year! Love being by your side always! Thank you Lord for another szn with my guy, cheering you on forever🧡🧡🧡" Chloe Holliday captioned her post

The Orioles are a team with a lot of exciting talents in their ranks, and the young stars showed plenty of heart and quality throughout the 2024 season in a pretty competitive division.

However, Brandon Hyde's troops appeared to run out of steam at the worst possible time towards the end of the season, as the New York Yankees beat them to the AL East title, and uninspiring performances against the Kansas City Royals in the wildcard playoff series saw them fall at the first postseason hurdle.

For now, Jackson Holliday will look to forget about those disappointments, with a few months of rest and relaxation to look forward to. The focus shifts back to baseball after the new year, with spring training typically beginning in early February.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback