Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe captures Orioles star's serene sunset fishing scene

Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday has been happily married to his longtime girlfriend Chloe for over a year. The couple exchanged wedding vows on Jan. 6, 2024 in Manalapan, Florida. The duo hails from Stillwater, Oklahoma, but reside in Sarasota, Florida, where Holliday is busy with spring training.

Following the Orioles' spring league game against the Phillies at BayCare ballpark on Sunday, Jackson went on a relaxing fishing trip with his wife along the Southern coast.

Chloe captured a video of Holliday peacefully fishing in the sea with a serenic sunset in the background. The caption of the story read:

"Hi Dolphin hi Jax"

Jackson Holliday and his wife had travelled to Florida ahead of the spring training and will be moving to Baltimore, Maryland, once the 2025 MLB sesason commences on March 27. Jackson has featured in five games for the Orioles in the eight spring league games.

Despite going hitless in his first game agains the Pirates, the rookie sensation has found some rythym at the plate, registering better at-bats. He crushed the first home run of his spring league on Jan 28, against the Twins at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida.

After a sub-par rookie season last year, the second baseman will be eyeing a better start to his campaign this time round. Holliday enjoyed his offseason throughly by spending quality time at home with Chloe and their pet cockapoo, Coconut.

The couple, who are childhood sweethearts, also embarked on romatic getaways to the Bora Bora islands, Hawaii, and celebrated birthdays together with their furry friend.

Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, shared beautiful highlights from a photoshoot at the beach

On Feb 28, Chloe took to social media to share some delightful highlights from a beach photoshoot with Jackson Holliday and Coconut. The caption on her post read:

"My whole world 🫶🏼 "

Both Jackson and his wife wore matching outfits for the photoshoot. Holliday rocked a white tee with blue jeans while she wore a white tank top with a similar shade of jeans.

In the images, the duo held hands, hugged each other, lied peacefully on the sandy beach and shared blissful moments with their pet canine while overlooking a beautiful sunset in the backdrop.

