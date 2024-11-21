Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe ditches pilates, tries to keep up with Orioles rookie husband during couple's romantic getaway

Orioles rookie Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe, enjoyed their romantic getaway beachside in Bora Bora this offseason. Bora Bora is a small South Pacific island located in French Polynesia which has small islets and pristine blue waters.

Chloe shared an image on social media with Jackson from inside a workout facility with the caption:

"Just a pilates girl trying to keep up with Jax on vacay."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Jackson Holliday met the love of his life when they were at Stillwater High School in Oklahoma. They soon started to date each other. In 2022, Holliday finished high school and proposed to Chloe while they were on a trip to Mexico that December. The same year, the Orioles had selected Jackson as the first pick in the MLB draft and gave him an $8.19 million signing bonus.

The couple got married in a lavish ceremony on Jan. 6. The duo traveled from their hometown in Oklahoma as Holliday rapidly rose through the ranks in the minor leagues, eventually earning the promotion to play in the MLB in April.

However, just 10 games later, he was demoted to the minors to play with the Norfolk Tides again. After impressing in the MiLB, he was called to the majors again in July, but this time he managed to make himself known at the plate.

Jackson Holliday also played good defense at second base and ultimately finished the topsy-turvy season with a .189 batting average, five home runs, 23 RBIs and a .565 OPS.

Throughout his ups and downs in professional baseball this season, he had the loving support of his wife, who continued to support him and trust in his talents despite the hardships.

Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, shared some delightful images from their beachside vacation

Chloe Holliday shared some serene images on social media from the beachside vacation with her husband, Jackson Holliday. In the images, the duo posed with smiles on their faces with a turquoise lagoon, small huts, palm trees and a setting sun offset in the background. The caption on the Tuesday post read:

"Last night ✨✨✨✨✨."

While Holliday had an inconsistent rookie season with the Orioles, he still produced glimpses of his inherent talent\. The Orioles will be hopeful that their 20-year-old star talent can find a good rhythm in the 2025 season from the onset.

