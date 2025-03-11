Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe drops 2-word reaction to Baltimore's rising star rocking Orioles' new look for 2025

Baltimore Orioles INF Jackson Holliday and his wife Chloe have been married for more than a year now. The duo first met at Stillwater High School in Oklahoma. She has provided immense support for Baltimore's rising star throughout his still nascent journey as a professional baseball player.

The couple is currently in Sarasota, Florida, where Holliday is sweating it out in Spring Training, in the hopes of making the Opening Day roster for next season. The No. 1 pick from the 2022 MLB draft will be eyeing to impress the Bird nation in his first full season with the club.

The Orioles released images of their players rocking iconic orange jerseys for the new season on Monday. Chloe took to her Instagram account to share Jackson Holliday's image from the post and dropped a two-word reaction in the caption that read:

"@jackson_holliday7 all orange!!"

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @chloehollidayyy/Instagram)

Holliday spent a relaxing offseason with his wife and their pet dog Coconut at their home in Oklahoma. The duo even went on trips to the Bora Bora islands and Hawaii before travelling to Florida to join his teammates for Spring Training.

So far, Jackson has played eight games in the Spring League, registering a .261 batting average, one home run, three RBIs and a .683 OPS in 23 at-bats. His wife has been present in the stands cheering him on for most game days as well.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares an image from the stands during Orioles vs Pirates Spring Training game

On Monday, the Orioles played the Pirates in a Spring Training game at LECOM ballpark in Bradenton, Florida. Jackson Holliday made the starting lineup and played defense at the shortstop position. He went 2-for-4 on the night with a .444 slugging percentage as the Birds downed the Pirates 6-3 to take their preseason record to 7-8.

Chloe was present in the stands sitting near third base, cheering on Jackson. She even shared an image from the game with the sunset in the background and Holliday standing at second base. The caption on her image read:

"🧡 you."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @chloehollidayyy/Instagram)

The Baltimore Orioles take on the New York Yankees next at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday.

