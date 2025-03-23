Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe drops 2-word reaction to star 2B stealing the spotlight at Orioles' Spring Training

Orioles rising star Jackson Holliday married his longtime girlfriend, Chloe Cox, on Jan 6, 2024. The happy couple hails from Stillwater, Oklahoma, and spent their offseason days there alongside their furry friend, Coconut.

Chloe is Jackson Holliday's biggest cheerleader and traveled with him to Florida for spring training. Currently, Jackson is wrapping up preseason practice sessions with the Birds at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, FL. He is aiming to make it to the 40-man opening day roster as the first choice second baseman.

On Saturday, Holliday shared an array of images in a social media post that captured some of the highlights from his preseason games with the Orioles in spring training. Jackson's wife dropped a two-word reaction to it:

"The cutest 🌴🌴🌴 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Here is Holliday's original IG post:

"ST 3️⃣ "

Jackson Holliday has been highly impressive in spring training as he has registered some great at-bats in the preseason games. He has a .326 batting average, one home run, three RBIs, and .848 OPS, as he looks to put up some constructive and consistent performances in both departments of the game.

He had previously spent some quality time with his wife and family members during the offseason. The couple had even embarked on romantic retreats to the Bora Bora islands and Hawaii alongside celebrating their maiden marriage anniversary as well as their pet canine's first birthday in January.

Orioles 2B Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe shared her happy morning routine with favorite beverage

Chloe took to her social media handle on March 21 to share her early morning happy routine while enjoying her favorite matcha drink. In the post, she can be seen rocking matching sweatshirt and shorts along with white sport shoes. The image was captioned as:

"A good morning when there’s a matcha run !!"

Jackson, his wife, and their pet dog, Coconut, will be moving to Baltimore, MD, before the 2025 MLB commences. Additionally, as the Orioles play at the Rogers Center in Toronto, CN, on opening day, expect the Hollidays to make the trip to Canada before March 27.

