Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe drops 3-word reaction to Orioles star's ex-teammate's emotional message post season-ending surgery

Jackson Holliday's former teammate Aidan Meola announced some heartbreaking news on Instagram. The slugger shared he is set to undergo season-ending surgery after a labrum injury. His senior season in college has been taken away.

Holliday didn't go to college, as he was drafted straight out of high school. He and Meola were former teammates, though, and both he and his wife Chloe offered up condolences in the comments section.

Chloe Holliday offered up her comfort in the wake of the terrible news (Instagram/aidan_meola)

The Baltimore Orioles star sent a heart emoji to send love to his teammate, and his wife added in the comments.

"Praying for you!!!!!"

Jac Caglianone, a Kansas City Royals prospect, Roman Anthony (Boston Red Sox prospect), Chris Maldonado (college baseball star), JJ Wetherholt (St. Louis Cardinals recent draft pick), and many others sent their well wishes to the player, too.

Since this is his senior season at Oklahoma State, the next step for Meola in his baseball journey would be the MLB Draft. It remains to be seen if he's going to enter or if he will be selected, but his college career might be over unless he does a graduate transfer.

Jackson Holliday's former teammate expresses regret over injuries

With support from Jackson Holliday and his wife Chloe, college baseball star Aidan Meola expressed his regret that injuries have now sapped his senior season away from him. He shared a difficult message on Instagram, writing:

Jackson Holliday's former teammate is going through a tough time (Imagn)

"I'm angry, p****d off, and for the last week, I've been trying to figure out why this always happens. But I'm a believer in Jesus Christ, and my job isn't to question him. My job is to allow him to show what he is trying to teach me."

Meola also noted that he'd be lying if he said this doesn't hurt tremendously, but he also said it was going to inspire him to work even harder to come back better than ever once he's recovered from the surgery. He also shared a Bible verse in his statement and said God will be by his side when he comes back.

