Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe drops 5-word reaction to cozy moments of Orioles couple with their furry baby Coconut

Jackson Holliday’s wife Chloe recently shared her reaction to some of their family moments by posting images shared by the Baltimore Orioles on Instagram. On Wednesday, the O's posted several snapshots of the Holliday family.

The club shared these family moments to remind fans about Holliday’s documentary, set to release on Thursday, with the caption:

“They picked out a home and called it Holliday House. The Pursuit: A Jackson Holliday Story drops tomorrow.”

From these photos, Chloe Holliday picked a few featuring the couple and their dog, Coconut, and shared them on her Instagram story with a caption that read:

“Loving all the coco content @orioles.”

Chloe Holliday IG (Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

In one image, Jackson Holliday is seen wearing a white hoodie, black shorts and a white cap, sitting on a sofa alongside his wife and their pet dog, Coconut. Meanwhile, Chloe is dressed in a black top and black pants while also wearing a cap.

Coconut is seen sitting patiently near the couple. Another image shows him at a sports facility with Holliday. Chloe captioned this image:

“Always wanting to play w/ @jackson__holliday7.”

Jackson Holliday and wife Chloe reveal the story behind naming their dog Coconut

Jackson Holliday and Chloe Cox exchanged vows last January. Shortly after their wedding, they welcomed a pet dog into their lives and named him Coconut.

Recently, the couple shared the story behind their dog’s name.

“When we got married, I said, ‘Jax, we just have to get a dog. You leave me during the day, I am by myself. I need a little buddy.’ He said we could only get a dog if we named him Coconut because we saw it on the street at Spring Training one day and I said, Sure we can name him Cocoanut,'” Chloe said via MLB.com.

“There is a street in Sarasota [Florida] called Cocoanut Ave. and I told Chloe we could get a dog if we named it Cocoanut. That is where his name came from. I think it fits his personality pretty well,” Jackson added.

Last season, Jackson Holliday made his MLB debut in April with the Baltimore Orioles after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft.

