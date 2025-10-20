Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe drops sweet beach clip of Orioles star playing fetch with Coconut in swimming trunks

Jackson Holliday’s wife, Chloe, posted about their beach time during the offseason on Sunday. She shared a couple of clips on her Instagram stories. The first clip features the Orioles infielder wearing swimming shorts, throwing a coconut, and their dog, Coconut, running to catch it.“Coco’s new fav thing: fetch with dad on the beach with a coconut,” Chloe captioned it.In the second clip, dog Coco was lying on the wide beach sand. She wrote a humorous caption:“*&amp; a bath is 1000% happening today.”Jackson Holliday's wife, Chole, shared stories.(chloehollidayyy/Instagram)Per MLB.com, Coconut is the couple's Bernedoodle, whom they got in 2024. He was named after the street in Sarasota, Florida, where the O's hold Spring Training.Coconut has even attended games at Camden Yards to watch his dad play.Earlier on Sunday, Chloe posted a beautifully plated food spread. The plate features a colorful fruit bowl, and beside it, a bowl of savory green fritters.Two weeks ago, Chloe shared a clip on her Instagram featuring Coco and Holliday running on the beach in Jupiter, Florida. Chloe wrote a heartfelt caption,“Home is wherever these two are! But just so happy it’s here for a little bit!!”Jackson Holliday's wife, Chole, shared stories.(chloehollidayyy/Instagram)Jackson Holliday and his family are enjoying their offseason after the Orioles missed the postseason for the first time in three years. This past season, Holliday hit .242 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs in 149 games.Jackson Holliday’s wife, Chloe, shared a story with the caption, “Last one.”Orioles star Jackson Holliday’s wife posted a snap of the season-ending game on her Instagram. The game was against the Yankees, as the AL East Champion beat the Orioles 3-2 on September 29.Three weeks ago, she shared an image of Yankee Stadium.She wrote, “Last one.”Jackson Holliday's wife, Chole, shared a story.(chloehollidayyy/Instagram)Chloe always cheers for Holliday at the game. She also shared a sweet carousel on her Instagram. She wrote a beautiful caption:“Lots of baseball, travel, game day fits, room service, &amp; bark in the parks, ofc! I am just so grateful to do it all with my guy!!! Happy off season 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼”Chloe and Holliday attended high school together in Stillwater, Oklahoma. They married in January 2024.