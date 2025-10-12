Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe flexes fit frame in sleeveless sporty outfit at pilates studio

Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, believes in keeping herself fit and makes sure not to miss a day. Her latest mirror selfie at Pilaform Pilates in Jupiter, Florida, was just another day at the studio.On Saturday, Chloe uploaded a mirror selfie from a Pilates studio in which she is wearing a sleek black workout set. She was wearing a sleeveless sports bra and high-waisted shorts. Her hair was styled in two neat braids. She was sitting on a reformer machine.Her next story was about two other family members. She snapped Holliday walking with their dog Coconut, on a street surrounded by trees on both sides. She wrote:&quot;Fam walks.&quot;Chloe's Instagram storyChloe Holliday recaps Jackson Holliday's 2025 seasonJackson Holliday's Orioles couldn't qualify for the postseason, finishing fifth in the American League East with a 75-87 record. Even though the Orioles didn't make it to the October, they would be happy knowing their No. 1 pick from the 2022 MLB draft turned things around this season.After a dismal rookie season where he struggled to get going at the plate, Holliday added muscles in the offseason and went on to register a good season with the Orioles. He batted .242 to go along with 17 home runs, 17 stolen bases and 55 RBIs.On the final day of regular season, Chloe posted several moments from their 2025 season, including photos with Holliday, gameday at Camden Yards and celebrations. She captioned:&quot;the 25’ szn ! lots of baseball, travel, game day fits, room service, &amp; bark in the parks ofc! I am just so grateful to do it all with my guy!!! happy off szn 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJackson Holliday first met during their high school days in Stillwater, Oklahoma. They started dating in 2019 and got engaged in December 2022, during a trip to Mexico. They were married on January 6, 2024, at the Eau Palm Beach Resort &amp; Spa in Florida. The couple spends their time in Oklahoma during the offseason.