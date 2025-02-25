Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe gets honest about how she manages staying healthy amid Orioles star's busy MLB schedule

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, shared the motivation for maintaining a workout routine and healthy diet. While her husband follows a strict regimen due to his profession, Chloe has no such obligations.

On Monday, Chloe held a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram. She responded to several questions about her life, including one from a fan who asked how she stays motivated to maintain a healthy diet and workout routine despite her busy schedule.

In response, she wrote:

“Moving & eating clean makes me feel good, so I’m going to do just that!”

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

Chloe also shared a picture from her jogging session, in which she can be seen wearing black athletic wear and running shoes. She married her longtime partner, Jackson Holliday, in January last year after getting engaged in December 2022.

The couple is still in their early twenties, and one of Chloe’s fans asked her about the best part of marrying young. She wrote:

“Sooooo manyyyy reasons BUT one of my favs is just doing life together and getting to grow up with each other every day 🫶 srsly marry your best friend & you will be having flip competitions in your free time”

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

Jackson and Chloe Holliday also have a pet dog named Coconut, whom they adopted after their marriage.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe remembers the favorite place she visited

Chloe Holliday was asked by one of her followers about the favorite place she has visited. The baseball wife responded:

“Bora Bora Easy!”

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

She shared an image of herself enjoying the beautiful waters of Bora Bora. Reminiscing about her time there, she wrote:

“Take me back literally doesn’t look real.”

Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe, vacationed in Bora Bora in November 2024 following his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles last season.

