Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe gives adorable sneak peek of Orioles star & hers 'needy' companion

Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, shared an adorable moment with their dog Coconut on her social media. With almost 23K Instagram followers, Chloe often shares her private moments with family members, including her husband.

On Wednesday, Chloe posted a clip of Coconut sitting on a couch alongside her with the caption:

“Trying to do school w/ a needy coconuts 🤭”

(Credits: instagram@chloehollidayyy)

In the video, Chloe is seen wearing a fitted gray dress while sitting on a sofa, working on her laptop. Meanwhile, Coconut, a fluffy black-and-brown curly-haired pup, sits beside her, eagerly seeking his owner's attention.

The playful pup uses his paw to push Chloe's hand away from the laptop. Each time Chloe places her hand back, Coconut nudges it away again, creating a repetitive back-and-forth moment between them.

It's been almost a year since the Holliday family welcomed Coconut into their lives, and their love for the pup continues to grow. In March 2024, Chloe Holliday introduced the newest member of their family with the caption:

“Everyone meet Coconut !!!”

Since then, Coconut has been a cherished part of Jackson Holliday and his wife Chloe’s life, often appearing in the personal moments they share on social media.

Last month, the couple also celebrated Coconut’s birthday and posted about it on Instagram with the caption:

“COCONUT TURNS ONE ! happiest lil buddy 🥥🥥🥥🥥🥥”

In the images, Coconut is seen wearing a birthday cap. Some photos also feature the pup posing alongside Jackson Holliday and Chloe.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares date time moments with husband and dog Coconut

On Tuesday, Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, went on a date with the MLB star and their furry companion. She shared a glimpse of their special moment on Instagram with the caption:

“My cutie dinner dates”

(Credits: Instagram@chloehollidayyy)

In the image, Jackson Holliday is seen smiling while sitting on a couch, accompanied by Coconut, at an outdoor restaurant at night. Holliday is wearing a black short-sleeve button-up shirt with a black backward cap.

