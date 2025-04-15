Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe gives sneak peek of her romantic date night with Orioles rising star

Baltimore Orioles player Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, recently shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their date night. The Orioles are set to remain at home this week as they begin two home game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Jackson and Chloe are making the most of their time together in Baltimore and stepped out for a date. On Monday, Chloe posted some photos of their outfits before heading out, sharing the sweet moment with her 25K Instagram followers.

She captioned the snapshots:

“D8 night 🫶”

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

Chloe posted several mirror selfies featuring her holding a phone while Jackson stood slightly behind her, leaning in close. She was seen wearing an oversized gray cardigan paired with loose black pants, with her hair styled down.

Meanwhile, Jackson Holliday wore a beige overshirt layered over a black T-shirt, paired with black pants. The 21-year-old last contributed for the Orioles during their 8-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on April 5, when he recorded three hits in four at-bats along with two RBIs.

Since then, Holliday has not recorded a hit, run, or RBI. So far in the 2025 season, he has a .213 batting average, with one home run, and four RBIs, going 10 for 47 while scoring four runs.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares adorable glimpse of pet dog coconut

On Monday, Chloe Holliday shared a heartwarming clip of her pet dog, Coconut, capturing an adorable moment that she explained with a caption.

“How he waits for jax to wake up every morning 🥺🥺”

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram@chloehollidayyy)

The clip shows Coconut quietly lying on the floor at the Hollidays' residence, wagging his tail while looking toward the door. Jackson and Chloe Holliday are clearly fond of their four-legged companion, who is an important part of their lives.

Back in March, Chloe had posted several pictures from their beach photoshoot, which also featured Coconut, with the caption:

“my whole world 🫶🏼”

The images showed the Holliday couple holding and leaning toward Coconut while posing for the camera. The final snapshot featured the trio sitting quietly on the beach, looking at the setting sun.

The Baltimore Orioles are scheduled to start their series with the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday.

