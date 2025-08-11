Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, playfully reveals the real reason behind Orioles superstar's walkup song

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday isn't only known for his electric at-bats but also for the song he uses before walking up to the batting plate. Holliday uses &quot;Luther (with SZA)&quot; by Kendrick Lamar for his walk-up song. His wife Chloe revealed why the Orioles star might have chosen this song.On Sunday, Chloe uploaded a clip of dancing around with their fluffy pup &quot;Coconut.&quot; In the background, she used the same song by Lamar. She also revealed that the clip was from spring training and that Holliday only used this song for his walk-up because it would help him remember his loved ones.&quot;Also found this gem from spring training. miss Coco my lil dancing buddy so much. Jackson Holliday is this why you chose this to be your walk-up song??!! Me and Coco are taking credit,&quot; Chloe wrote in her social media story.Chloe's Instagram story&quot;Here’s to the second half&quot;: Chloe Holliday gives a powerful first-half recap for Jackson HollidayAfter being selected first overall in the 2022 MLB draft, Jackson Holliday made his debut for the Baltimore Orioles last year. However, after just 10 games, due to his lackluster performances, he was sent down to the minors. Holliday returned to the squad after the trade deadline but didn't have a great second half as he finished his rookie season hitting only .189 in 60 games.However, Holliday is having a much better second year, which is reflecting in his stats. He has posted a .251 batting average with 14 home runs, 44 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and an .694 OPS across 435 at-bats. Statcast metrics show his wOBA at .303 and xwOBA at .319, with a barrel % of 9.3% and a 42.7% hard-hit rate.On July 26, Chloe uploaded a photo from Camden Yards as she posed with her husband on the sidelines of the ballpark. She hopes for Holliday to continue with his good performances into the second half.&quot;Here’s to the second half 🧡🧡🧡,&quot; Chloe wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the Orioles' postseason hopes appear slim, Holliday will hope to use this season as a confident booster and pay back to the Orioles who trusted him with their first pick three years ago.