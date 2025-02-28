Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe reacts as Orioles star opens up about his faith journey

Baltimore Orioles player Jackson Holliday’s biggest supporter, his wife Chloe Holliday, shared his faith journey. The couple has been together since their high school days, having first met as freshmen at Stillwater High School in Oklahoma.

During their sophomore year, Jackson and Chloe grew closer and eventually started dating. Since then, they have been a strong support system for each other in all aspects of life, including their faith.

Jackson Holliday is a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and often shares messages of Christianity on his social media.

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

On Thursday, Chloe posted a clip of her husband attending a Sports Spectrum interview, where he spoke about his faith in the Almighty, saying:

“Obviously, praying every day is probably the closest that you can be to God. And we have Bible study on, like, Tuesday nights that we've been doing with the PAO kind of community with guys that are, I guess, closer to our circle as far as, I gone Oklahoma State and guys that I've played with, and that's kind of another area.”

“We have Bible studies every Sunday night with the college team at the house and anyone who really wants to come is welcome.”

Further discussing his and his wife Chloe’s religious practices on Sundays, Jackson said:

“Me and Chloe listen to a lot of music and also watch Ben Stuart on Sundays. So there's lots of different things. I know music is kind of a big one for me. So we have lots of opportunities to continue to learn about our faiths.”

Jackson Holliday’s wife Chloe shares her morning pov after he husband leaves for spring training

On Thursday, Chloe Holliday shared her morning POV after waking up following her husband Jackson Holliday’s departure for spring training practice. She posted a picture with the caption:

“My pov after jax leaves every morning haha”

(Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

The image she shared was a close-up photo of her dog, Coconut, resting its head on a pillow. The fluffy black-and-brown pup joined the Holliday family shortly after their marriage in January 2024.

Jackson Holliday is set to enter his second MLB season after making his debut last year with the Orioles. In his spring training game on Wednesday, he had two at-bats, drawing one walk and striking out once.

