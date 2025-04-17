Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe reacts to Orioles star's grand slam moment vs. Guardians 

Jackson Holliday and the Baltimore Orioles ended their two game losing streak after a blowout 9-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday in the second game of the series.

It was a special night for Jackson Holliday as he smashed his second grandslam of a young MLB career. Holliday, who made his major league debut last season, took Guardians starter Gavin Williams deep in the second inning for a bases-clearing home run.

It was the Orioles infielder's second home run of the season and it played a big role in the team's second win in six games. Following his four-run blast, Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, shared her reaction to the grand slam on Instagram.

She shared a clip of Holliday's blast in her story followed by a sweet message in another story with their dog, Coconut, watching from the stands.

"Coco watching his dad hit a GRAND SLAM!!" Chloe captioned her story.

Jackson and Chloe got married in 2024 and they share a pet dog,Coco. Their pet companion was at Camden Yards for the Bark at the Park on Wednesday night.

Jackson Holliday dedicates grand slam to Coco

While Jackson Holliday's second career grand slam helped the Orioles tie the series, he didcated the home run to his furry friend, who wore a Holliday No. 7 jersey to the ballpark.

“It’s always fun,” Holliday said. “I enjoy dogs. My family has a bunch of them.

“Yeah, that’s right. Just for Coconut,” Holliday said on dedicating the home run to Coco. “Not the team, just Coconut.”

The Orioles have had a tough start to the 2025 season, especially away from home. They are at the bottom of the American League East with a 7-10 record. Despite their rocky start to the campaign, Holliday is not flustered.

“We’ve shown some signs of being a super awesome team and playing really well together and our offense really playing well, and we’ve struggled at the same time,” Holliday said. “I think we’re fine. I don’t think there’s anything to worry about. I think we’re hitting the ball hard, and I think it’ll come.”

The Orioles and Holliday will be aiming for their first series win this season when they play the Guardians in the rubber game at Camden Yards on Thursday.

