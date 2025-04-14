Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe reveals her go-to matcha recipe with a twist

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe has an active social media presence and avidly shares moments from her daily life. On Sunday, she shared her favorite matcha recipe via an Instagram story and also shared one of her special ingredients.

Ad

She captioned the story as:

"My fav matcha recipe at home!! These 3 + a lil coconut water 😋 "

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot from Chloe Holliday's Instagram story

This is not the first time Chloe Holliday has shared a post involving matcha. On March 20, she posted a picture of herself enjoying her favorite beverage while rocking a casual baggy outfit. The caption on the post read:

Ad

Trending

"A good morning when there’s a matcha run !!"

Ad

Chloe and Jackson Holliday both hail from Stillwater, Oklahoma and were high school sweethearts. They got married at Manalapan, Florida on Jan 6, 2024. They are also loving fur parents to a one-year-old cockapoo named Coconut.

Jackson Holliday and Chloe enjoyed a trip to Arizona

Jackson Holliday and his wife Chloe do a lot of traveling. They went to the Bora Bora islands and Hawaii during the offseason break.

Ad

The two also traveled to Phoenix, AZ with the rest of his teammates as the Orioles played a three-game series against the Diamondbacks last week. On April 10, Chloe shared some delightful images from the couple's short trip to Arizona.

"A few days in AZ 🌴🌵☀️ "

Ad

Aside from pictures of some local plants, Chloe also included a selfie of herself, a couple photos of her legs, a snap of Jackson, as well as a few photos of her food during the Arizona trip.

The Orioles lost the series against the Diamondbacks and then split a two-game series against the Blue Jays at home. They continue their eight-game homestand with a series against the Guardians, starting Tuesday.

Jackson Holliday struggled during that series against Arizona as he went hitless in three games (0-of-13). He has a .233 batting average, one home run, four RBIs, and .622 OPS in 12 games so far this campaign. The Birds are currently 6-9 for the season, sitting at the bottom of a heavily contested AL East division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More