Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe reveals her go-to matcha recipe with a twist

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe has an active social media presence and avidly shares moments from her daily life. On Sunday, she shared her favorite matcha recipe via an Instagram story and also shared one of her special ingredients.
She captioned the story as:
"My fav matcha recipe at home!! These 3 + a lil coconut water 😋 "
This is not the first time Chloe Holliday has shared a post involving matcha. On March 20, she posted a picture of herself enjoying her favorite beverage while rocking a casual baggy outfit. The caption on the post read:
"A good morning when there’s a matcha run !!"
Chloe and Jackson Holliday both hail from Stillwater, Oklahoma and were high school sweethearts. They got married at Manalapan, Florida on Jan 6, 2024. They are also loving fur parents to a one-year-old cockapoo named Coconut.
Jackson Holliday and Chloe enjoyed a trip to Arizona
Jackson Holliday and his wife Chloe do a lot of traveling. They went to the Bora Bora islands and Hawaii during the offseason break.
The two also traveled to Phoenix, AZ with the rest of his teammates as the Orioles played a three-game series against the Diamondbacks last week. On April 10, Chloe shared some delightful images from the couple's short trip to Arizona.
"A few days in AZ 🌴🌵☀️ "
Aside from pictures of some local plants, Chloe also included a selfie of herself, a couple photos of her legs, a snap of Jackson, as well as a few photos of her food during the Arizona trip.
The Orioles lost the series against the Diamondbacks and then split a two-game series against the Blue Jays at home. They continue their eight-game homestand with a series against the Guardians, starting Tuesday.
Jackson Holliday struggled during that series against Arizona as he went hitless in three games (0-of-13). He has a .233 batting average, one home run, four RBIs, and .622 OPS in 12 games so far this campaign. The Birds are currently 6-9 for the season, sitting at the bottom of a heavily contested AL East division.