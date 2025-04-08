Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe's 2-word message melts hearts after reuniting with Orioles star in Arizona

Baltimore Orioles player Jackson Holliday’s wife, Chloe, recently shared a heartfelt message for the love of her life while enjoying a sunny outing. The couple traveled to Arizona together for the Orioles' three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Holliday, along with the Orioles, had just wrapped up a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Now in Arizona, the 21-year-old is making the most of his time by sharing some quality moments with his wife, Chloe.

On Monday, Chloe shared several glimpses of their time ahead of the Orioles' series opener. After landing in Arizona, she visited the Japanese restaurant Nobu Scottsdale. She started her day by posting an image of Arizona’s scenic terrain, captioning it:

“Good morning”

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

She followed it up by sharing a clip featuring her husband, Jackson Holliday, as the two spent quality time together walking hand in hand. Chloe expressed her feelings through the caption, writing:

“Missed you”

The couple wore casual outfits that included T-shirts and shorts paired with white sneakers.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares hiking moments with fellow Orioles baseball wives

Chloe also shared some pictures from her time spent with fellow baseball wives during their trip to Phoenix, Arizona. She went hiking on the Cholla Trailhead at Camelback Mountain along with Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle’s wife, Taylor, and Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg’s partner, Anna.

After reaching the top of the mountain, Chloe shared an image capturing the view of distant buildings and surrounding peaks, captioning it:

“Made it to the top w/ @taylormountcastle @acwestburg”

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

She also posted several other pictures from the trip, including one featuring tall cactuses and tropical plants. In a follow-up story, Chloe revealed her hiking outfit that included a white sporty top paired with black shorts.

To cope with the Arizona heat, Chloe showed her go-to refreshment, which was coconut water. Sharing a picture of the drink, she wrote:

“Coconut water for electrolyte in the AZ sun”

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

She wrapped up her snapshots with a few more stunning mountain-top views of Phoenix, Arizona. While the baseball wives enjoyed their scenic hike, the Baltimore Orioles were taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday, with the Orioles leading 2-0 by the third inning.

