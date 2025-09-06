Jackson Holliday’s wife Chloe’s favorite game-day fit delivers as Orioles earn rare win over Dodgers ft. Samuel Basello's walk-off HR

Jackson Holliday and the Baltimore Orioles made it four consecutive wins after edging defending World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Friday's series opener.
The Orioles second baseman, who drove in a run for the team in a 2-1 win, had a special cheerleader at Camden Yards as Holliday's wife, Chloe, rocked up to the ballpark for the contest.
Chloe attended the game in a special customized white top featuring Holliday's picture donning his No. 7 Orioles jersey. She shared the picture of the top in her Instagram story, writing:
"Fav game day tee."
Her favorite outfit seemingly delivered for the Orioles as catcher Samuel Basallo hit a solo home run off Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott in the ninth inning for a walk-off win.
Earlier in the game, Holliday displayed his speed after stealing third in the bottom of the fifth inning. However, the Orioles infielder didn't stop there as he continued his dash to home plate to open the scoring for the home team on a wild pitch from Ben Casparius.
Jackson Holliday hypes Orioles teammate after walk-off win over Dodgers in series opener
The Orioles are on a four-game winning streak against National League West teams after Friday's win, as they entered the three-game series on the back of a sweep against the Dodgers' division rivals, the San Diego Padres.
After the win, courtesy of Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo's walk-off home run, Jackson Holliday shared appreciation for his teammate in an Instagram story.
Holliday reshared a clip from the Orioles' Instagram handle of Basallo's walk-off hit. He shared another clip in his subsequent story with Basallo flipping his bat before joining his teammates to celebrate the walk-off win.