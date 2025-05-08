  • home icon
  Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe sends 4-word message to Gunnar Henderson's fiancee Katherine after her bridal shower

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe sends 4-word message to Gunnar Henderson's fiancee Katherine after her bridal shower

By Krutik Jain
Modified May 08, 2025 06:02 GMT
Jackson Holliday
Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe sends 4-word message to Gunnar Henderson's fiancee Katherine after her bridal shower. Credit: Chloe, Katherine/Instagram

The Baltimore Orioles’ family continues to show that their bond goes well beyond the diamond. On Wednesday, Gunnar Henderson's fiancée, Katherine and Cassidy Mahoney celebrated her bridal shower thrown by Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, Heston Kjerstad's wife, Klaire and other Orioles women.

The bridal shower was held in Baltimore and the celebration was full of flowers, joy, and strong friendships. On Wednesday, Katherine posted images from the celebration on her Instagram page. In one image, Katherine posed beside Chloe and Klaire.

"The Orioles women threw the sweetest and most thoughtful bridal shower for @cassidymahoney and me!!! Thankful for each and every one of them - many aren’t pictured🤍🤍" Katherine wrote in the caption.
Chloe reacted to the post with a sweet four-word message:

"You’re just the best !!🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼"
Chloe Holliday's reaction

Gunnar Henderson and Katherine got engaged in February 2024. The couple graced the 2024 MLB All-Star red carpet together.

The two are set to get married on November 15, and the ceremony will take place at Notasulga, Alabama, according to The Knot.

Gunnar Henderson delivered on his promise to Katherine two straight years in 2022 and 2023

Gunnar Henderson and Katherine have reportedly been in a relationship since 2019. The two both went to Auburn University, where Henderson played college baseball. Meanwhile, Katherine is a pharmacy doctorate student at Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy. She'll graduate this year with a Doctor of Pharmacy.

Every year, Henderson texts Katherine about his goal for the year. In 2022, he texted her that he would make his major league debut by the end of that year after being drafted in the second round of the 2019 MLB draft; he did that.

According to the New York Times, during the 2023 spring break, Henderson texted Katherine that he would win AL Rookie of the Year. After finishing the regular season, hitting .255 along with 28 home runs, 82 RBIs and a .814 OPS, Henderson unanimously won the AL Rookie of the Year Award.

Henderson has evolved has a key mainstay with the Baltimore Orioles. He was in the AL MVP discussion last year, after having a career-high year with 37 home runs, 92 RBI, .893 OPS, .281 average and 21 stolen bases. This season, though, Henderson is off to a slow start for the slumping O's, with just three home runs and five RBIs through 28 games.

Edited by Brad Taningco
