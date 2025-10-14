  • home icon
  Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe serves effortless glam in sporty black ensemble during scenic golf putting session

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe serves effortless glam in sporty black ensemble during scenic golf putting session

By Harshita Jain
Modified Oct 14, 2025 10:30 GMT
Baltimore Orioles v Colorado Rockies - Source: Getty
Baltimore Orioles v Colorado Rockies (Source: Getty)

Jackson Holliday’s wife, Chloe, gave fans a peek at her golf session on Monday. She shared a story on Instagram, wearing a black sporty outfit and holding a golf club.

“Strictly a putter,” Chloe wrote on the story.

Chloe also shared a few cozy moments Jackson over the weekend. A selfie showed the couple in a relaxed indoor setting.

“Happy Sunday,” Chloe captioned the story.

She also posted a photo of Holliday with their one-year-old Bernedoodle, Coconut, along a sunlit path lined with palm trees.

On Sunday, she shared a story of her Pilates session on Instagram. A mirror selfie featured Chloe, wearing a black sports bra and shorts, at a boutique Pilates studio in Jupiter, Florida.

Jackson Holiday's wife, Chloe, shared stories. (Credits: @chloehollidayyy/Instagram)
Jackson Holiday's wife, Chloe, shared stories. (Credits: @chloehollidayyy/Instagram)

Jackson Holliday’s wife, Chloe, posted a sweet carousel titled “Happy off-season.”

Chloe shared the photo dump of the 2025 season on her Instagram. In the last game on September 29, the AL East champion Orioles lost the title 3-2. Holliday went 1-for-4 at the plate and finished with a .242 batting average.

The photo features Jackson Holliday in his Orioles uniform, paired with a white crop top and denim jeans. The carousel features their dog with Holliday in an Orioles jersey with Holliday’s jersey number 7, as well as a snapshot of the scoreboard featuring Holliday’s personal trivia line that reads,

“He and his wife have a Bernedoodle named Coconut.”
“The '25 szn! Lots of baseball, travel, game day fits, room service, & bark in the parks ofc! I am just so grateful to do it all with my guy!!! Happy off szn 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼,” Chloe captioned it.
Chloe and Holliday have known each other since high school, as they both attended Stillwater High School in Oklahoma and started dating. They tied the knot in January 2024 at Manalapan, Florida, in an elegant ceremony.

Chloe was seen cheering for his MLB debut. She shared a post on her Instagram with a sweet caption.

“Husband’s MLB Debut 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡,” Chloe wrote.

Jackson Holliday was drafted by the Orioles in 2024.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

