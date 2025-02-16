Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares 4-word reaction to playful moments of dog Coconut with Orioles star

Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, shared some playful moments of the Baltimore Orioles infielder with their pet, Coconut. The young couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month after tying the knot in January 2024.

Ad

Chloe often shares personal moments with her husband and their pet dog, Coconut, whom they adopted shortly after getting married.

In the clip she posted on Instagram, Jackson Holliday is seen feeding Coconut, with the caption reading:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Puppy macaroons for Coco!”

(Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

In the clip, the 21-year-old Orioles star is holding a small macaron, and the pup’s eyes are focused on the treat. Holliday extends his palm, and Coconut adorably responds by giving a high-five with both paws. The curly-haired dog then chomps on the sweet treat he received from Holliday as a reward.

Ad

Trending

They got engaged in December 2022, shortly after the Orioles selected Holliday in the 2022 MLB Draft. Jackson and Chloe have known each other since their teenage years, having grown close while attending the same school in their hometown of Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares candid feelings about her husband

While speaking with MLB.com, Chloe opened up about her feelings and unwavering support for Jackson Holliday ahead of his documentary release, saying:

Ad

“He is my best friend, so watching him achieve something that he has dreamed of ever since he was little, I get chills. It was awesome to be there and be surrounded by his family, who had been , through it before and getting advice from them daily.

“I just pray for him to stay healthy and achieve everything he wants to achieve. I just want to be there and support him through everything, in baseball and out of baseball. I just want to be there for him in this life together."

On Thursday, the Baltimore Orioles released a documentary about Jackson Holliday, featuring several members of the Holliday family, including his wife, Chloe, his father, Matt Holliday (former MLB player), his mother, Leslee, and his brother, Ethan (MLB prospect).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback