Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares cozy moment with Orioles rising star post-Spring Training game vs. Braves

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe has travelled with the Orioles rising star to Sarasota, Florida. Holliday is playing preseason games during spring training. His wife has been actively making her presence felt in the stands as she cheers for and showcases her support for the up-and-coming second baseman.

On Wednesday, the Orioles played the Braves in a spring league game at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. Jackson, named in the starting lineup as a shortstop, went 0 for 2 with a walk before he was substituted by Livian Soto for the remainder of the game.

The Orioles lost 13-5, but Holliday continued to show grit and tenacity at the plate as he looks to make the cut for the opening day roster for the 2025 MLB season. Chloe shared a couple of cozy selfies with Jackson Holliday on social media as the couple shared smiles for the camera.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Jackson spent a lively offseason with Chloe and their pet dog Coconut in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the couple's hometown. They had met each other as high school teenagers in Stillwater before exchanging wedding vows on Jan. 6, 2024 in Manalapan, Florida.

Chloe and Jackson Holliday spent quality time with each other during trips to the Bora Bora islands and Hawaii in the offseason. As the new season nears commencement, she's showcasing her full support for the 2B as he aims to impress in spring training.

Jackson Holliday reflects on positives from rookie season

In an interview with MLB Network during spring training, Jackson Holliday reflected on the positive experiences he had during his rookie season.

"Yeah, I mean obviously it didn't go the way that I would hoped or I guess the team would like to make a little bit longer run in the playoffs, but it was a good learning experience.

"Obviously, we play a game of failure and to be able to go up there and fail and go back down, and come back and, have a little bit more, it was a good experience."

Watch the interview here:

Holliday has played nine preseason games with the Orioles. trying to maximize his potential at the plate. He has .296 batting average, one home run, three RBIs and .766 OPS in 27 at-bats.

