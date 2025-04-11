Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares glimpses from Arizona trip after D-backs vs. Orioles series ends  

Chloe, the wife of Baltimore Orioles player Jackson Holliday, recently shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her trip to Arizona. The Hollidays traveled to Phoenix, AZ, for the Orioles’ three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

While her husband faced the D-backs at Chase Field, Chloe made the most of the trip, enjoying several activities, from exploring local restaurants to enjoying the beautiful landscape of the Southwest.

On Thursday, she shared several images from her adventures with her 24.7K Instagram followers, captioning the post:

“A few days in AZ 🌴🌵☀️”

Some images featured the beautiful Arizona terrain, including mountains and tall palm trees. Chloe also shared photos of vibrant flowers growing nearby, as well as snapshots of a lavish dish she enjoyed at a restaurant.

She posted a glimpse of her healthy oatmeal breakfast, paired with fruits like bananas, blueberries, and kiwi, along with a refreshing glass of juice. Another image showed her basking under Arizona’s bright sun, while one featured Jackson Holliday happily posing at a resort.

Chloe also shared an image from her outing to Cholla Trailhead at Camelback Mountain. The snapshots end with a simple selfie, where she can be seen wearing a black top.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares moments meeting the Orioles player in Arizona

Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, was all smiles as she arrived in Arizona earlier this week to cheer on her husband during the Orioles’ road trip.

After reaching the Grand Canyon State, she explored a Japanese restaurant in Scottsdale and shared it on her Instagram story. Chloe also posted a picture of the nearby terrain and greeted her followers with the caption:

“Good morning”

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

Shortly afterward, she went on a walk with Jackson and shared an adorable glimpse of their time together, captioned:

“Missed you”

Jackson Holliday and the Baltimore Orioles opened their three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday with a 5-1 victory. They followed it up with a close 4-3 loss to the D-backs.

The series finale on Wednesday was a tough 9-0 loss for the Orioles. The team is now returning to their home stadium, Oriole Park at Camden Yards, to begin a series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

