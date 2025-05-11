Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares lunch date outfit, draws reactions from the Orioles star and his sister

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday’s wife, Chloe, shared some pictures flaunting her latest outfit. The Hollidays are currently in California for the Orioles’ three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

Ad

Chloe Holliday, who has been a constant support in her husband’s baseball career, took some time off from the ballpark and visited Laguna Beach, California. She posted several pictures from her Saturday lunch date, captioned:

“My cute lunch date took these !!!!”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

The images showed Chloe smiling and posing in front of lush greenery with vibrant purple flowers and green shrubs. She wore a stunning beige sleeveless top paired with light blue jeans, and her blonde hair was styled loosely.

Her post garnered several reactions, including one from her husband Jackson Holliday, who wrote:

“Yea I did”

IG comments (Credits: Instagram@chloehollidayyy)

Jackson’s sister Gracyn also took to the comments section, writing:

Ad

“😍😍😍😍”

“you’ve trained him so well”

Jackson Holliday and Chloe married in January last year after dating for several years. On Friday, the 21-year-old helped lead his team, the Baltimore Orioles, to a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in the opening game of their series.

The Orioles took an early 3-0 lead by the end of the second inning, one the Angels couldn’t match. Jackson Holliday went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one walk.

Ad

Chloe Holliday reacts to husband Jackson Holliday’s debut season with the Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles wrapped up their 2024 regular season with a 91-71 record, finishing second in the AL East. They faced the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card Series but were eliminated after a 2-0 sweep.

Following the end of the Orioles’ campaign, Chloe Holliday shared a heartfelt message reflecting on her husband Jackson Holliday’s MLB debut season. She captioned the post:

Ad

“WHAT a szn & wild ride this year! Love being by your side always! Thank you Lord for another szn with my guy, cheering you on forever🧡🧡🧡”

Ad

The post featured several images of Jackson Holliday playing for the Orioles while donning his team’s jersey. He made his major league debut in April but struggled in his first 10 games and was eventually optioned to the minors.

Holliday was later recalled by the Orioles and finished the 2024 season with a .189 batting average, five home runs, 23 RBIs, and 15 walks in 60 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More