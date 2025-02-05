Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares sneak peek of date night with Orioles star in black attire 

Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday and his wife Chloe have been enjoying quality time together this offseason. While the couple stayed in their hometown of Stillwater in Oklahoma for the most part of the offseason, they have now made their way down to Florida ahead of the 2025 MLB Spring Training. The Birds play their Spring League games in Sarasota, Florida.

Chloe has a decent follower count on her social media handle and avidly posts moments from her daily life with them. In her latest social media post, she shared an endearing image from a recent date night. In the image, the Orioles second baseman rocked a black attire, sitting adjacent to their pet dog Coconut, as the caption on the Instagram story read:

"My cutie dinner dates."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

The couple are high school sweethearts, who got engaged in December 2022 while on a getaway to Mexico. They got married in a private wedding ceremony just over a year later in January 2024 at a resort in Manalapan, Florida.

They celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Jan. 6 and voiced their heartfelt wishes towards each other via endearing social media posts.

Take a look at one of the posts here, shared with a caption that read:

"One year & forever to go. Didn’t know it was possible to love you more than I did this day, your easy to love jax."

The duo expanded their family after they brought home a cockapoo named Coconut. The couple avidly posted images with their furry friend and celebrated his first birthday just a day before their anniversary on Jan. 5.

"COCONUT TURNS ONE ! Happiest lil buddy."

Soon, the Hollidays will be moving back to Baltimore, Maryland where Jackson Holliday will hope to make a better start to his second MLB season with the Orioles.

Orioles star Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares snap from workout facility in Florida

Jackson and Chloe Holliday are in Florida now ahead of the second baseman joining his team members in Sarasota for Spring Training. Chloe took to social media on Tuesday to share a snap of her workout facility, the Barre3 Lakewood Ranch in Bradenton, Florida.

"Oh hi!!" she wrote in the Instagram story.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

In his rookie season last year, Holliday played 60 games for the O's, hitting five home runs and 23 RBIs with a .189 average and .565 OPS.

