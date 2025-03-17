Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares sweet hand-in-hand moment with Orioles rising star on cozy dinner date night

Jackson Holliday's spouse, Chloe, recently shared an adorable moment from their latest date outing. The couple has been together since they first met at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Holliday first began playing college baseball during his freshman year at Oklahoma State University. As he entered his senior year, Jackson Holliday was recognized as a top prospect and was eventually selected by the Orioles as the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Throughout his baseball journey, Holliday has been supported by his partner, Chloe, and the couple frequently shares moments of their relationship on social media.

In a latest image she posted on Instagram, Jackson Holliday and Chloe can be seen standing together on the grass while holding hands. Chloe is wearing light blue jeans, a gray sweater and beige shoes. Meanwhile, Jackson is dressed in black pants paired with white sneakers featuring red and blue stripes.

Chloe's caption on the Instagram post was read as:

“foreva din d8 !!!”

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe opens up about supporting her husband

Jackson Holliday and Chloe took the next step in their relationship in December 2022 when they got engaged, eventually tying the knot in January 2024. Speaking about Jackson and his family, she shared (via MLB.com):

“He is my best friend, so watching him achieve something that he has dreamed of ever since he was little, I get chills. It was awesome to be there and be surrounded by his family, who had been through it before and getting advice from them daily.”

Chloe has also been open about her life goals with her husband, saying:

“I just pray for him to stay healthy and achieve everything he wants to achieve. I just want to be there and support him through everything, in baseball and out of baseball. I just want to be there for him in this life together.”

Jackson Holliday is the son of former All-Star left fielder Matt Holliday, who had a successful career in MLB from 2004 to 2018. His younger brother, Ethan, is also set to make his mark in the league, projected as one of the top prospects in the 2025 MLB Draft.

